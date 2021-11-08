Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.