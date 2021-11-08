 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News