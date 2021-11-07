This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
