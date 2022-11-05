 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

