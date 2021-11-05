 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

