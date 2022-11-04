Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.