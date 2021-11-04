For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
