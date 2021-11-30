For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 9 degrees is today's low. To…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We wil…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Bismar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 de…