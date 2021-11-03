Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
