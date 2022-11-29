Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.