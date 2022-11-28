 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

