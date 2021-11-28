 Skip to main content
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

