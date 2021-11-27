For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
