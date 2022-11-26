This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
