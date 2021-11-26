 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

