Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.