This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
