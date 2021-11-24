Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
