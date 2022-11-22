This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
