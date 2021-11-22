For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
