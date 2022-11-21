 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 17F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

