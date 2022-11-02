Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.