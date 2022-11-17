 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

