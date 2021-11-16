This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 27F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
