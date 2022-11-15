 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

