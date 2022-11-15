This evening in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 4 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight.…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 14 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance o…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Keep an eye …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Partly clo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. -5 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, w…