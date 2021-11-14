Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.