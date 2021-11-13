For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
