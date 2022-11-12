For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
