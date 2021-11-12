Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
