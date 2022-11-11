For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
