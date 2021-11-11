Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Windy with snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.