Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.