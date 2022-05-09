Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tue…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bismarck. …
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…