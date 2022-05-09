May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.