This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
