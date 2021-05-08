This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
