Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
