May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

