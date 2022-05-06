 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

