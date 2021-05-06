 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

