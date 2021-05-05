May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.