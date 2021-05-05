This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the B…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. T…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for …
This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…