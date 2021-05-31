This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
