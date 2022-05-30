Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
