May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.