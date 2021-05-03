 Skip to main content
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

