Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
