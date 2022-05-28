May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.