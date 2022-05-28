This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
