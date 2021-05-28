For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
