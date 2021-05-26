Bismarck's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
