May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east.