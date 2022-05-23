 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

