May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.