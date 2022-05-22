May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.