Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
