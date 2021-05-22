 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News